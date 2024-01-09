Canadians think oddly shaped potato looks like the legendary "house hippo"

The North American house hippo — the legendary creature that stole the hearts of Canadians in the ’90s — seems to have resurfaced in the form of a potato.

That’s according to one Canadian X user, whose observations about an oddly shaped potato have struck a chord with fellow Canucks that remember the fake infomercial about the tiny house hippo that snacks on chips, raisins, and peanut butter crumbs created by Concerned Children’s Advertisers (CCA) to promote media literacy.

If you’re craving Canadian nostalgia, here’s the whole commercial to remind you.

So, how is a potato reminding Canadians about the North American house hippo?

It started with X user Gavin Thomas, who posted a photo of a strange-looking potato, claiming in the caption that if you see a boxing glove when looking at the picture, you’re left-brained, and if you can see a dinosaur, you’re right-brained.

Apparently, if you can see a boxing glove, you're left-brained, and if you can see a dinosaur, you're right-brained. What do you see in the potato? pic.twitter.com/00NocYa1HI — Gavin Thomas (@gavinthomas2015) January 8, 2024

But X user Tina Brooks saw something many of her fellow Canadians could probably relate to.

“Canadians see the house hippo,” she said in a repost of Thomas’ original post.

Canadians see a house hippo. https://t.co/9iq9boiP61 — Tina Brooks🦎 (@Pepperfire) January 8, 2024

Her observations certainly hit a note with others who felt the same way.

“I must be part of the Canadian diaspora,” wrote one X user.

I must be part of the Canadian diaspora. — Martha J Willey (@MarthaJWilley1) January 8, 2024

“It’s true…😂😂🤣🤣 best commercial ever, BTW. I wanted one as a pet. Cleared out every closet looking for one…mom was not impressed,” said another.

its true…😂😂🤣🤣 best commercial ever BTW. I wanted one as a pet. Cleared out every closet looking for one…mom was not impressed. — Every1 deserves to live free unless you’re the GOP (@KGalliah) January 8, 2024

“Sh*t, I’m Canadian,” quipped another individual.

“Exactly what I saw! 🤣 Clearly, it is a Canadian thing,” stated another.

Exactly what I saw! 🤣 Clearly it is a Canadian thing. Also, I WANT A HOUSE HIPPO! pic.twitter.com/tKHgIKApjv — Stefan Greybeard (@StefanGreybeard) January 8, 2024

It may seem like a random connection, but we can see it!

What other Canadian nostalgia from the ’90s do you remember? Let us know in the comments!