Mid-week wins: Canadian lottery player wakes up a multimillionaire

A lottery player in Canada is heading into the weekend as a new multimillionaire.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw was a success for several Canadians.

The Gold Ball was not drawn, so unfortunately, no one won the $46 million lottery jackpot.

However, the 19th White Ball was picked out, landing an Ontario player $1 million. The winning numbers were 48752053-02.

As for the Classic Draw, a lucky lottery player in New Brunswick matched all six winning numbers (04, 06, 13, 14, 34, 36, and bonus 40). They will be taking home the $5 million top prize.

Someone in Langley, BC, matched five of the winning numbers, including the bonus to win the second prize of $235,689.00.

And victories don’t stop there.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 62, 68, 85, and 97. A lottery player in Surrey, BC, matched all four to win the $500,000 jackpot.

If you didn’t beat the odds this time around, you’ll have another chance on Saturday, August 24. That Lotto 6/49 draw will have a $48 million Gold Ball jackpot up for grabs.

Make sure you also check your lottery ticket from Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. Someone in Canada finally won the massive $70 million jackpot.

In addition, 14 players across Canada became new Maxmillionaires.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.