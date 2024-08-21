"I think the store staff were happier than I was," shares $1 million lotto winner

Life has changed dramatically for a Canadian lottery player who is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max Maxmillions win.

Angelos Hatzihristos won his prize in the August 2 Lotto Max draw, but it wasn’t until last week that he visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim the prize and take a photo with his comically large cheque. (If you’ve ever wondered why Canadian lottery winners must take pictures with their cheques, read our article here).

The Trenton, Ontario, resident is a bit of a lottery veteran. He has enjoyed Lotto Max and other games for years and often selects his numbers. However, this massive prize came to him via OLG’s Quick Pick feature, which selects your numbers.

After the draw on the night of August 2, Angelos returned to the store where he had bought his ticket to use the ticket checker, The Great Canadian Subs & Convenience on Front Street in Quinte West.

A shock awaited not only him but the store workers, too.

“When I saw the prize amount, I couldn’t tell if it was $100,000 or $1,000,000. Once it was confirmed I had won $1 million, I froze!” Angelos shared. “I think the store staff were happier than I was.”

Like many Canadian lottery winners who love to help others with their prize money, Angelos also feels generous. He plans to share the windfall with his family.

“Winning feels very exciting! I am very happy,” he smiled.

Ontarians have been winning a lot of lottery games lately and seem to be especially lucky when it comes to jackpots.

On Tuesday night, a Lotto Max draw took place and a ticket from Ontario won the $70 million jackpot that had been sitting in place for a while. Fourteen people also became Maximillionaires.

This marks the third consecutive jackpot win in Ontario — one was also won in June, just months after an Ontario couple celebrated the same victory.

The jackpot has been reset to $40 million, and the next Lotto Max draw will be on Friday, August 23. If you’re feeling lucky, be sure to grab a ticket.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.