Woman wins big lottery prize after trip to store for soup ingredients

One Canadian woman was surprised to discover that a simple trip to the store to buy a soup ingredient would lead to a big lottery win.

Cindy Homes is a mother and grandmother from Bowmanville, Ontario, who has enjoyed playing the lottery for decades. She particularly enjoys playing Instant Bingo, which costs $5 per play.

One day, while cooking, she noticed something was missing.

“I was at home making some soup when I realized I needed some celery. While at the grocery store, I decided to buy a Bingo ticket,” recalled Homes.

“When I returned home, I finished up my soup and decided to play my ticket. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! I had to check the ticket on the OLG app to confirm what I was seeing. I think I quadruple-checked it.”

Homes had won the Instant Bingo Doubler top prize and was now $100,000 richer.

“It was a surprise that left me in shock,” she said.

Homes then immediately shared the news with her loved ones, who couldn’t be more thrilled for the new winner.

“I shared the news with family and friends, and they all told me I deserved this win because of all that I do for others,” said Homes. “They were so happy for me!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings, she said that just weeks before her big win, she had an inkling that she “might soon be celebrating.”

“On other tickets, I had been so close to revealing the box prize. I believed I would win soon,” she stated.

Homes is looking forward to using her winnings to travel to visit family.

“Amazing isn’t even a big enough word to describe how I feel. This is huge for me,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on King Street in Bowmanville.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.