Canadian dad decides to miss flight to tell family he won the lottery

A father of two from Ontario found a winning lottery ticket while cleaning out his wallet before a flight.

Mohd Beg of Brampton beat the odds winning $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on September 16.

The 58-year-old says he plays Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, but this is his first significant lottery win.

“I was about to board my flight and decided to clean out my wallet, so I used the OLG app to check my tickets. When I saw $5 million appear I couldn’t believe it. I scanned it again and again,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I didn’t end up getting on my flight because I wouldn’t have been able to focus.”

In a wholesome decision, he then headed home to wake up his wife and tell her the amazing news.

“I told her I wasn’t getting on my flight and when she asked why, I showed her the OLG app. She was so excited!” he said.

The parents then shared the news with their daughters, who were in disbelief.

Beg says he doesn’t have any major plans with his lottery windfall yet but had already planned a vacation with his family prior to the win.

Looks like they’ll have another thing to celebrate while on vacay!

“This is like the jackpot on top!” he concluded.

