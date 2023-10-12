Dad bought $50M winning lottery ticket on Thanksgiving grocery run

A dad from Montreal has millions more to be thankful for after winning a life-changing lottery prize.

Pierre Richer found out he won the $50 million jackpot in the October 6 Lotto Max draw on Thanksgiving weekend.

Richer actually bought the lucky lottery ticket at a Super C grocery store in the city’s LaSalle borough while on a Thanksgiving grocery run.

Le lendemain du tirage, en découvrant sur l’application mobile Loteries de Loto-Québec que son père avait gagné 50 M$, la fille de Pierre a lâché un cri. Le reste de la famille croyait qu’elle avait vu une araignée! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDmErplwLE — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) October 12, 2023

The day after the draw, his spouse and daughter were checking the lottery app when they discovered that one of Richer’s selections had made him a brand new multimillionaire.

His daughter screamed so loud when she saw the big win that her family thought she’d seen a spider.

It was all back to business though, come Thanksgiving Monday.

The 60-year-old father, who works in shipping, was back at work at 4:30 am.

Despite being set for life with the $50 million lottery win, Richer says he’ll think about retiring… some other time.

In the meantime, the winner says he’ll be able to realize his dream of owning a home on the outskirts of Montréal.

With a 40-year career to be proud of, Richer says he’ll also be taking some well-deserved “me” time.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, October 13 with a jackpot of $17 million, so make sure to grab your lottery ticket!

You could be having a wholesome celebration like this mom who immediately called her daughter after finding out she won.

Or have your dreams become reality like this sweet couple from Ontario who won big.

If you do happen to wake up a new multimillionaire, make sure to check out Daily Hive’s guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.