32-year-old lotto winner to take "good care" of family with $42 million prize

A 32-year-old hospitality worker from Ontario is still trying to make sense of his $42 million lottery win.

Vincent Biamonte of Niagara Falls was the winner of the Gold Ball Draw on June 14, 2023.

He bought his ticket on the way home from work and wasn’t expecting anything to come out of it.

But the next morning his dad told him to check his numbers because the winning ticket was sold in Niagara.

I scanned one and the ‘Winner/Gagnant’ tune played, but it was just a free play. I heard my dad go outside and then checked my other ticket and saw, ‘Big Winner,’ but thought it was $42,000,” he said in a release.

“After a second look at the zeroes, I started shouting for my dad repeating, ‘It’s me! It’s me!’”

Biamonte said he went into a state of complete shock – his hands were shaking and his knees were trembling.

“I was trying not to fall down the stairs,” he said.

“My body was buzzing with adrenaline. My dad had this feeling it was me – he fell to the floor full of joy and excitement.”

He called his sister and she came over right away. Biamonte said she was expecting “to hear bad news” and he handed her the ticket to scan.

At first, she thought it was a $42,000 win but then she realized that there were a lot more zeros to add to the prize. His brother-in-law came over next and was “overjoyed.”

Biamonte said it has been wonderful to be able to celebrate the win with his family. His mother passed away and he wishes she could have been present to witness the amazing win.

“It’s an emotional journey that feels a lot like a roller coaster. My family and I still shake our heads wondering if it’s real.”

He added that his sister and brother-in-law have been his “voices of reason” as he figures out what to do with his winnings.

Looking forward, Biamonte has contacted trusted advisors to help manage his winnings and he also plans on taking his family on a trip to celebrate.

“I want to take good care of my dad, sister, and brother-in-law and then focus on my cooking and baking skills,” he said.

“I am considering home renovations. But more than anything I want to maintain my peace and privacy.”

Biamonte added that he’s fortunate to have the support from his family and community to keep him grounded.