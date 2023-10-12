"I’m just so happy": Lotto winner extra thankful for $2 million jackpot

Canada’s latest lotto winner had plenty of reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving. Millions, in fact.

Ronald Cacacho of Surrey, BC, was stunned after he won the top prize of $2 million from the September 30, 2023, BC/49 draw.

Cacacho was at a mall when he checked the ticket on a self-checker and learned he matched all six numbers.

“Once I found out I won, I had trouble sleeping because I kept thinking I was dreaming.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the BC/49 ticket from the Esso on King George Boulevard in Surrey, and he couldn’t wait to share the good news with his family.

“Of course, I had to tell my wife and then my kids. They didn’t believe me at first,” he added.

Cacacho, originally from the Philippines, celebrated his jackpot with his family during their Thanksgiving celebration last weekend. He shared that he plans to use part of his winnings to start a small business back home, pay off his mortgage, and give some to his kids.

“I’m just so happy I don’t exactly know how to explain it… I’m still in disbelief. I think just having the financial freedom of not worrying about money is a dream come true.”