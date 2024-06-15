Weekend winner: Lottery player just became $55 million richer

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to wake up to the news that you’re now a multimillionaire? Well, one extremely lucky lottery player will be living out that dream.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, June 14, and the winning numbers were 05, 11, 29, 31, 38, 39, 49, and bonus 41. After they matched all seven winning numbers, the lucky lottery player is now $55 million richer. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Milton, Ontario.

Another Ontario lottery player (this time in Scarborough) will be celebrating this weekend after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, instantly becoming $224,115.20 richer. Twenty-eight lottery players will split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers. Each will receive $8,004.10.

Four Maxmillions prizes were also up for grabs, and one player just became a millionaire after matching the winning numbers 1, 10, 14, 19, 27, 29, and 32. The ticket was sold in Quebec.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 13, 31, 65, and 92, but no one won the $500,000 prize. On the other hand, another Ontario lottery player won an Encore prize worth $1 million after they matched the number 1342804. The ticket was purchased in the Haliburton/Muskoka area.

The jackpot has now reset to $13 million, and the draw is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.