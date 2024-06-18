WestJet has quietly introduced another fee for this booking method

If you prefer booking your WestJet airline tickets by phone, beware of yet another fee that will get tacked on to your bill.

The airline confirmed with Daily Hive that as of April 24, 2024, it introduced a phone service fee where self-serve options are available for new Econo and Econoflex fare bookings.

On its website, WestJet states that UltraBasic bookings by phone cost $35-42.30 per booking, while Econo/EconoFlex bookings are $25-29.25 per booking.

A WestJet representative noted that its Basic Fare Contact Centre fee has been in place since 2018.

“WestJet has made significant investments in its self-serve technology to ensure guests and partners can easily access the tools to make or change bookings,” stated the representative.

“This change will ensure that those needing assistance from the Contact Centre can quickly reach an agent. Contact Centre booking fees are a standard industry practice.”

Some customers reacted to the additional phone booking fee online, expressing their disappointment with having to face yet another charge for flying.

“If fewer people book by phone, the airline will eventually have no need for humans answering calls…,” wrote one customer.

WestJet now charges $25 to book a flight by phone. Of course they do! If fewer people book by phone the airline will eventually have no need for humans answering calls and will save on salaries and benefits. — barry nemish (@paukenist) June 18, 2024

25 dollars to answer the phone? Worst Airline ever. — Craig (@Sailor63) June 18, 2024

Another person noted that it’s a “terrible decision” to charge for phone bookings because not everyone has access to online devices.

This is a terrible decision. Not everyone has access to a pc/smart phone or tablet. Not everyone knows how to use them. This is a punishment to the few that need to book via the phone. Westjet needs to rethink this decision! — Marlene (@grnrider) June 18, 2024

WestJet isn’t the only Canadian airline that charges customers to book by phone. Ultra-low-cost carrier Flair does too.

On Flair’s website, it states that a “call centre service fee” of $25 plus tax is charged per passenger per reservation for bookings and changes.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a Flair representative said these fees have been in place for quite some time now.

“Flair’s mission is to make travel affordable for all and we do this by unbundling the fare to offer the lowest prices on the market including distribution cost,” stated the airline via email.

“In the case of the call center, customers who use this service are charged $25 to make a reservation or changes over the phone that they could otherwise do online. If customers prefer the free option, they can perform these actions directly on our website at the lowest available fare.”

Air Canada told Daily Hive it does not charge for phone bookings. Porter also confirmed it does not charge for phone bookings or to make changes to a booking via phone.

“When booking online, passengers save $5 per checked bag as an incentive for passengers to manage their own booking,” said a Porter representative.

WestJet isn’t alone in charging more

Phone fees are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to extra charges Canadian customers are paying to fly.

Earlier this year, WestJet changed its checked baggage costs, charging customers an additional fee for their first and second checked bags, and Flair implemented credit card processing fees.

In April, Air Canada introduced a new seating assignment process for Standard and Basic Fares that applied to customers who hadn’t purchased a seat before check-in. To change their seats, these customers would be charged a fee.

After receiving a barrage of complaints from customers, Air Canada has walked back its decision, saying it was pausing “the implementation for operational reasons to ensure a smooth rollout for our customers and employees and we will communicate the next steps further at the appropriate time.”

Most recently, WestJet replaced its Basic fare with Ultrabasic as its cheapest option.

The new fare also comes with many limitations. Carry-ons aren’t allowed unless passengers purchase an “Extended Comfort” option for all flights in a single direction (including connections) or are boarding transpacific or transatlantic flights.

UltraBasic allows passengers to bring a personal item small enough to fit under the seat in front of them. Check-in bags are permitted but with an additional fee. Customers are automatically assigned seats at the back of the aircraft, including middle seats. The option to choose seats comes with an added fee.

Flyers with UltraBasic will also be the last to board. The fare isn’t eligible for changes, cancellations, refunds, or WestJet rewards.

Canadians are paying more to fly

Aside from airline fees and extra costs, it’s also getting more expensive to fly within Canada.

Recent booking data from Flight Centre Travel Group shows that flight fares to major Canadian cities have increased by 14% on average compared to last year.

Flight Centre Canada says several factors contributed to the fare increases, including “global supply chain disruptions impacting aircraft deliveries, a slow reintegration of planes previously taken out of service during COVID-19, and technical issues with engines (specific to Pratt & Whitney) reducing [the] number of operational aircraft.”

Canada’s airline industry is also experiencing a lack of competition.

In less than a year, Canada lost two low-cost carriers: Swoop shut down in late 2023, while Lynx ceased operations in early 2024. Air Canada and low-cost carrier WestJet remain the biggest airlines in the country.

This has prompted the country’s Competition Bureau to launch a market study of competition in domestic air travel.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre