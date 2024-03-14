Mid-week winner: Someone in Canada just won a $1 million lottery prize

A lucky lottery player in Canada just woke up a millionaire.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Wednesday, March 13.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $12 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some big wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Ontario is taking home the $1 million White Ball jackpot after matching the numbers 51, 44, 09, 23, and the bonus number 02.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 04, 08, 15, 32, 40, 44, and the bonus number 07.

However, one lucky Quebec resident did win the classic draw’s second prize of $197,544.50.

No one matched the winning numbers (14, 23, 31, 59) for the classic draw extra prize of $500,000.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, March 16, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $14 million.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday. The top prize is now at $15 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.