Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? If you did, remember to take it out and check last night’s results.

The draw took place on Tuesday, March 12, with a $10 million prize up for grabs. The winning numbers were 03, 15, 20, 21, 23, 24, 34, and bonus number 38. It wasn’t an evening of winners because no one matched the numbers for the top or second prizes worth $130,493.70.

However, 28 winners matched six of the seven winning numbers, and after splitting the third prize, each will receive a $4,660.50 prize, according to PlayNow.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 38, 52, 61, and 69, but no one won the top prize of $500,000. Likewise, no one matched the Encore number 5136544 for the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won the top prize was on March 8, when two people split the $25 million prize. One winning ticket was sold on PlayNow.com, while the other lucky ticket was purchased in Ontario. As a result, each lucky winner is now $12.5 million richer.

The next draw is set for Friday, March 15, and the jackpot is now at $15 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.