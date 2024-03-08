A lottery player from Ontario has tons of plans after she won $100,000 with OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit.

Sherry Humber, 58, lives in Fergus, a small town just under 1.5 hours away from Toronto by car, and has been playing the lottery for over three decades.

She’s a big fan of instant lottery games and often plays Instant Bingo.

Sherry visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her massive cheque and share her experience and plans.

“I stopped for gas and decided last-minute to pick up a ticket. When I discovered the win, I thought, ‘Okay, this is fake,'” the winner shared.

“I looked at it maybe three more times, and each time, my eyes got wider. I started crying tears of joy! All I could think about in that moment was how I would be able to help my son through med school.”

But her son attending med school isn’t the only thing Sherry’s excited about — she’ll make the $100,000 stretch, planning to go on a relaxing cruise and invest some of her prize money.

“It’s a huge relief. It feels like a dream. Words can’t explain this feeling,” she concluded.

Recently, a restaurant worker in Quebec won the same amount as Sherry after a regular patron left her a lottery ticket as a tip.

Sophie Chalifoux is in her twenties. She was with her dad when she claimed her prize money in February. He said he was happy his daughter got such a jump-start for her adult life.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Isabelle Docto