Costco shopper sparks fury for suggesting parents leave loud kids at "home with Dad"

A Costco shopper triggered outrage online after suggesting parents leave their kids at home while shopping at the members-only retail chain.

In the video, TikToker Tori films herself eating pizza at Costco. In the background, a child is screaming.

“This is why you go to a Costco, and you leave the kids with Dad and you come by yourself. You don’t come to Costco as a family when your kids scream,” she said. “Leave them home with Dad.”

The short clip sparked anger among other Costco shoppers, with several TikTokers reacting to her video.

TikToker @alaska.mmip responded in a video, explaining that she has a three-year-old son who is usually well-behaved. However, he had a tantrum at the store, and although she tried her best to console him, it got to a point where she just had to “ignore him to get him to stop.”

She said that the women at the checkout aisle were understanding and supportive.

“They were like, ‘You’re doing a good job, Mom.’ They were like, ‘I remember those days, and you’re doing a good job,'” she said.

But if anyone ever reacted to the situation the way Tori had, she said, “I probably would like to beat them up. No, probably not. I would not be very nice.”

She added, “If you are like that woman telling people that they shouldn’t bring kids to a Costco because she wants her peace and quiet, she can take her fucking pizza to her car if she wants some peace and quiet.”

Watch the video below:



Others shared her sentiments, with another TikToker stating, “Bratty kids eat, too. Hope that helps.”

One dad replied, “As a parent to bratty kids, thank you. What am I supposed to do with them? I can’t just chain them up outside.”

“Who goes to Costco to relax?!” asked one viewer.

“She’s confusing Costco with the library,” stated another.

One person replied, “I get stressed out just thinking about going to Costco.”

“To expect peace and quiet in a Costco is unhinged by itself,” stated another person.

Another mom recalled her son’s meltdown at the checkout aisle.

“A woman yelled at me to get control of my kid. I was in tears,” she wrote. “A kind stranger put my groceries in my car for me as I took care of my son. She was a true angel!”

Another TikToker said, “Just genuinely confused as to why you’re so upset about a child in Costco. Like the kid is just literally acting out what we all wanna be doing in Costco.”

In a video response, Tori said that she has had to switch her account to private after receiving a lot of hate online. She was also accused of being an abusive mother and said that “the comments went too far.”

“My opinions really haven’t changed,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Where do you stand on this? Let us know in the comments.