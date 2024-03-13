Family fortune: Man wins lottery after his grandma told him to buy tickets following her big win

An Alberta man is crediting his grandma’s advice to buy lottery tickets following her recent win in BC, and he’s now celebrating a cool $250,000 win.

Jacob Brown of Airdrie netted $250,000 on the February 9 Lotto Max and Extra draw after his grandma encouraged the family to buy lottery tickets after winning $500,000 on her own lottery ticket purchased in BC.

“I’ve bought five lottery tickets in my life,” he explained in his prize claim interview with the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “My Grandma recently won $500,000 on Lotto Max and told everyone to buy a ticket here and there.”

“I listened,” he added.

Brown said that after he found out he had won, he was jolted with disbelief and joy. “I was happy and panicked,” he said. “I called my mom and told her; she thought I said $250, so she was like, ‘That’s nice.’ It’s very nice!”

As for how he plans to use his newfound wealth, Brown said he is going to be smart about it.

“I’m going to put some away for my future and keep a little bit for myself,” he said. “I don’t want the money to change me.”

Brown purchased his winning ticket for $6 at the Real Canadian Superstore at 300 Veterans Boulevard NE in Airdrie. He added Extra to his ticket and won his prize by matching the Extra number drawn on February 9 – 5931437.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.