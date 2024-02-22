Mid-week win: Lottery player wakes up a multimillionaire after Lotto 6/49 draw

A Canadian lottery player woke up a multimillionaire after a successful Wednesday night Lotto 6/49 draw.

While no one perfectly matched the winning numbers for the $50 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

A lucky lottery player from Quebec nabbed the White Ball jackpot worth $1 million. They matched all of the winning numbers 67, 32, 28, 32, and the bonus number, 01.

But that wasn’t even the biggest windfall from the draw.

Someone in Ontario matched six numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw to win the top prize of $5 million.

Another lottery player from Quebec won the second prize of $343,873.50, matching five of the six winning numbers, including the bonus.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw were 31, 32, 45, 46, 47, and 49, and the bonus number, 12.

Unfortunately, no one nabbed the Classic Draw Extra Prize of $500,000. The winning numbers were 33, 52, 81, and 91.

In the meantime, you have another chance at a lottery win in the next Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, February 24. The Gold Ball jackpot is now at a whopping $52 million.

There’s also Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot worth $18 million.

If only we could all be like this fortunate Ontario man who has won three times.