There’s a massive lottery prize up for grabs in the next Lotto 6/49 draw, which takes place on Wednesday night.

If you end up winning tonight’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize, you’ll end up with a life-changing $50 million windfall. That’s a lot of money and zeroes, but what exactly can you buy with $50 million?

Once the shock has faded, Lady Luck’s chosen might want to ditch the Canadian winter and go on holiday somewhere warm. Or they might invest in property or cars, their hobbies, share their winnings with loved ones, or give back to their community. Others might speak to a financial advisor before even coming forward to claim their winnings.

If you somehow manage to beat the odds to become Canada’s newest multimillionaire, $50 million in your bank account can buy you anything.

So for perspective (and for fun), here’s what $50 million can buy you approximately:

23.8 million large Tim Hortons coffees

11.1 million Venti Americanos from Starbucks

28,580 iPhone 15 Pros

50 million-dollar homes

The last time anyone won such a huge Lotto 6/49 prize was on December 9, 2023, when three long-time friends and coworkers won a $50 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot.

Carmen Austria, Gary Perkins, and Catherine Wall have been friends for decades and hoped to share a lottery win for nearly as long.

The trio also made history with their windfall, landing the first Gold Ball win not just in Alberta but for all of the Prairies, too.

“We’ve been friends for over 20 years and started buying tickets together 17 years ago,” said Perkins during the group’s prize claim interview. “Buying tickets was just a fun thing for us to do; winning together is what makes it so special.”

In addition to the $50 million Gold Ball jackpot, there is a Classic prize worth $5 million and a guaranteed $1 million White Ball prize.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play.

