Here's why Netflix users can't access some shows and movies

Some Netflix users are realizing that they can’t view certain content based on their subscription plans, but it turns out it’s nothing new.

US-based filmmaker Joe Russo recently responded to an X user who noticed he could only view the film Thanksgiving on Netflix if he changed his subscription plan.

“And so it begins. Netflix has been threatening to tier off content for different subscription levels. I’m honestly shocked to see it start with a licensed movie, like Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, and not an original, but… here we are,” he wrote. “You’ll have to pay more to give thanks.”

And so it begins. Netflix has been threatening to tier off content for different subscription levels. I’m honestly shocked to see it start with a licensed movie, like Eli Roth’s THANKSGIVING, and not an original, but… here we are. You’ll have to pay more to give thanks. https://t.co/9q9YXGlDGu — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) February 21, 2024

His post received many responses, with others expressing frustration with the streaming service.

“…I’m cancelling Netflix like I did Prime,” wrote one X user.

oh when i get there im cancelling netflix like i did prime. — L u c i a n o (@lucianomunoz_) February 21, 2024

“And that’s why I still buy physical copies from Walmart,” wrote another.

And that’s why I still buy physical copies from Walmart 🤣🤣🤣 — Phillip (501)Horton (@Phillip18268240) February 21, 2024

One person said it was “absolutely insulting” of Netflix to “squeeze literally every dollar they can” from customers.

Absolutely insulting of them to squeeze literally every dollar they can — Krishna G. Nadoli (@guruandsensei) February 21, 2024

However, subscribers should know that this change was introduced along with the streaming service’s ad-supported plans.

If you head to Netflix’s website, you’ll notice that it does mention that while the “vast majority of TV shows and movies are available on an ad-supported plan, a small number are not due to licensing restrictions.”

When you search for them on the streaming site, these titles appear with a lock icon.

Netflix has introduced several changes impacting subscribers over the past two years, like cracking down on password sharing and removing its basic streaming plan.

Remember to read the fine print next time a streaming service (or any company, for that matter) introduces changes because you never know what it entails.