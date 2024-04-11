Mid-week win: Lottery player wakes up a millionaire after last night's Lotto 6/49 draw

A lucky Canadian woke up a millionaire on Thursday after a successful lottery draw.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw happened on Wednesday, April 10.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $28 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some big wins last night.

From chef’s kitchens to chandeliers, how would you decorate your dream home if you won the Gold Ball Jackpot? ✨ Wednesday’s Gold Ball Jackpot is $28 MILLION or the Guaranteed $1 MILLION Prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION Jackpot! Must be of legal age. | #FindYourPossible pic.twitter.com/6Fg1CkwZJ1 — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) April 9, 2024

According to Play Now, someone in Ontario is taking home the $1 million white ball jackpot after matching the numbers 40, 38, 74, 60, and the bonus number 01.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 11, 12, 17, 23, 38, 46, and the bonus number 40.

But the prize didn’t all go to waste. Someone from Ontario matched five of the six numbers, including the bonus, to win the second prize of $204,428.90.

Lastly, no one won the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra Prize. However, 57 Canadians did match three out of four winning numbers (5, 9, 83, 89) to win a small prize of $1,000.

If you weren’t so lucky this time around, you’d have another chance in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $30 million.

It’s also worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, April 12. The top prize is now a whopping $65 million, and there are eight chances to win a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million each.

This Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $65 million + est. 8 MAXMILLIONS. If you won, how would you tell your family? 🥰 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/1JLS7LpNQ2 — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) April 10, 2024

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.