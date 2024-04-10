Beyoncé fans, who are collectively referred to as the Beyhive, are known to go to great lengths to show their admiration and appreciation for the 32-time Grammy Award-winning artist, and a new incident out of Toronto is no exception.

While celebrity-signed jerseys, magazines, and photos are common on websites like Kijiji, eBay and Facebook Marketplace, one Beyhive fan recently puzzled Toronto residents when they listed a bag of air from the same room Beyoncé was in.

hello, is this still available? pic.twitter.com/JpRK026o79 — Evan Boyce (@evboyce) April 10, 2024

The Toronto seller, Shannon Burns, is the midday host of Virgin Radio and an iHeartRadio correspondent.

According to the listing, the “high-quality” air was collected at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer was accepting her Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

Burns started the bidding for the item at $5 and encouraged only “serious inquiries” to reach out. She even attached an image she took from her seat at the awards show to prove the item’s legitimacy.

At the time of this article’s publication, the item is still up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. So, if you’re a die-hard Beyoncé fan, you might want to place an offer for the item before you “Blow” your chances.

This isn’t the first time a Toronto resident has attempted to sell a bag of air from an important event — back in October 2022, someone in Toronto listed multiple bags of air from New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s home run record-tying game at the Rogers Centre.