Three friends who have played the lottery for over four decades have finally hit the jackpot with a huge $1 million win.

Bruce Seip of Kitchener and Gary Collins and Robert McKittrick of Waterloo are retirees who have been trying their hand at luck with lottery tickets for 42 years.

They won their seven-figure windfall playing the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on March 23, 2024.

Seip discovered the incredible win.

“I checked the ticket and I had to wait for the others to wake up to share the news. It’s about time we won,” he said in a statement to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

McKittrick said the surprise was “great news to wake up to at 6 am.”

“It’s a nice feeling and perfect for retirement,” he added.

The group of friends said their families were over the moon to find out about their win.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.

The friends aren’t the only Canadians who have won big after playing the lottery for years. Recently three siblings from Ontario won a $1 million jackpot last month after trying their luck for 16 years.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.