Canadians can now use a new online tool to find out how much money they may get back from the quarterly carbon tax rebates.

The federal government launched the Carbon Rebate estimator tool on April 10. It asks four questions to help eligible Canadians determine how much money they could receive.

The Canada Carbon Rebate (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Plan) is a tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It comprises a basic rebate and a supplement for residents in small and rural communities.

Rural residents will also receive a top-up of 20%, following the royal assent of Bill C-59.

Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan can receive the federal carbon tax rebate.

BC, the Northwest Territories, and Quebec have their own territorial and provincial systems but continue to meet the federal benchmark stringency requirements.

As of April 15, 2024, a family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:

$450 in Alberta

in $300 in Manitoba

in $280 in Ontario

in $376 in Saskatchewan

in $190 in New Brunswick

in $206 in Nova Scotia

in $220 in Prince Edward Island

in $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The next quarterly Canada Carbon Rebate return will start to arrive in bank accounts and mailboxes as of April 15.

Subsequent payments will be delivered in July and October of this year and January 2025.

How to use the Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) estimator tool

The tool can be accessed here, and it only takes a few minutes to provide an estimate.

First, you need to choose what province you live in. Then you will be prompted to answer whether or not you qualify for rural supplement, if you have a spouse or common-law partner, and if you have eligible children.

For example, if you live in Alberta, you have a spouse or a common-law partner, and you don’t have children, the tool estimates your quarterly payment for the 2023 base year will be $337.50.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received pushback for the recent 23% carbon tax increase that came into effect on April 1.

On March 26, Trudeau posted a letter on X addressing the carbon pricing system, stating that the rebates Canadians can receive are about to go up.

“The Parliamentary Budget Officer again confirmed that by returning the proceeds through the Canada Carbon Rebate, eight out of 10 families get more money back than they pay —with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most,” he stated in March.

He added, “Putting a price on pollution is the foundation of any serious plan to fight climate change. It is the most efficient way to reduce emissions across the economy — from industry to transportation to buildings and businesses.”

With files from Isabelle Docto and Irish Mae Silvestre