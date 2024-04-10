Mid-week winners: THREE lottery players split second prize, two win $1 million each

All eyes are on the big lottery prize as the Lotto Max jackpot soared to $60 million, nearing the game’s top prize limit of $70 million.

The draw took place on Tuesday, April 9, and the winning numbers were 04, 05, 22, 30, 44, 46, 50, and bonus number 34. Even though no one won the top prize, a couple of lottery players will still walk away with impressive wins.

For starters, after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, three people ended up splitting the Lotto Max second prize. As a result, they’ll each receive $77,192.60. According to PlayNow, two of the winning tickets were sold in Ontario, and one was sold in Western Canada.

Sixty other people didn’t do too badly, either. After they matched six of the seven numbers, each will soon receive a cheque for $3,859.60 after splitting the third prize.

Two other people will be waking up to some pretty life-changing news after they each won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. The winning numbers are 1, 5, 10, 14, 15, 24, and 49, and 2, 4, 5, 7, 19, 23, and 48. The lucky tickets were also purchased in Ontario and Western Canada.

Someone in Vancouver is now $500,000 richer after matching the Lotto Max Extra numbers 15, 23, 89, and 90. No one won the top Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on March 8, when two lottery players from Ontario split the main prize. As a result, each of them is now $12.5 million richer. Both winning tickets were sold in Ontario.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, April 12, with a jackpot of $65 million and an estimated eight Maxmillions prizes.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.