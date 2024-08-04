No one will be taking home the big lottery jackpot, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners during the recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, August 3, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $36 million. Although no one won the main prize, one lucky winner did win the White Ball prize after matching the winning number 42222456-01. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Ontario, and the winner is now $1 million richer.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 03, 11, 18, 32, 39, 42, and bonus 28, but no one won the $5 million. However, after they matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, one lottery player did win the second prize worth $232,888.30. The ticket was purchased in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

One hundred four lottery players matched five of the six winning numbers, and they will split the third prize. Each will receive $940.30.

Someone won the Lotto 6/49 Extra prize after they matched the numbers 3, 9, 72, and 97. The ticket was sold in Kamloops, BC. There was also a big winner over in Ontario after one resident matched the Encore number 8278172 and won the $1 million prize.

The Gold Ball prize is now worth $38 million with 16 balls left. The next draw is set for Wednesday, August 7.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on June 15, when one lottery player won the $66 million Gold Ball prize. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.