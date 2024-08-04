Here's how to apply to live and work in Italy on a digital nomad visa

If you’ve always dreamed of living in Italy, a newly launched digital nomad visa can make that dream a reality.

With remote work offering people more flexibility, Italy is hoping to attract more workers who want to travel while working remotely.

Euro News reports that a visa for remote workers was signed into Italian law in 2022 and has been in effect since April 4.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, you must be a highly skilled remote worker who is not a citizen of an EU state.

According to the Italian government, a person who qualifies for this visa is someone “who carries out a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely, both as a worker self-employed or as a collaborator or employee of a company even if not resident in Italy.”

Requirements

In March, the Italian government announced that remote workers must have an annual income of around €28,000 or CAD$42,300 to qualify for the visa.

You’ll also need health insurance that covers you for the entire duration of your stay. As for accommodation, you’ll have to prove that you have somewhere to stay in Italy.

You’ll also have to prove that you were a remote worker or digital nomad elsewhere for at least six months and provide proof of employment from your employer.

There are additional requirements if you want to bring family members with you.

Anyone convicted of a crime in the past five years will automatically be rejected.

You must book an in-person appointment at an Italian consulate near you to apply. Required documents include a valid passport, proof of employment, proof of income, health insurance, proof of accommodation in Italy, and a criminal record certificate.

Once in Italy, you have eight days to apply for a residence permit or permesso di soggiorno.

How long is the digital nomad visa valid?

Unlike Japan’s digital nomad visa, which is only valid for six months, workers can stay in Italy for an entire year.

You can renew it each year if you still meet the initial requirements.

The issue of taxes

Working remotely in a different country certainly makes paying taxes a tad more complicated.

According to Euro News, you must be “tax compliant” before applying for the digital nomad visa. The Italian taxation office will contact the taxation office of the applicant’s country of residence.

Global mobility expert Damien O’Farrell suggests consulting with an Italian tax expert to better understand the paperwork process and the taxes one can expect to pay.

Aside from this new visa, Young Canadians have another way to live and work in Italy.

In 2022, the government announced the International Experience Canada (IEC) program, which helps people get permits or visas to work abroad. People aged 18 to 35 can work and travel in Italy for up to 12 months. You can learn more about it here.

