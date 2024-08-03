It looks like the next prize pool just got even bigger after another lottery draw without a top prize winner. Despite that, some Canadians will still be taking home a big prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, August 2, and it was a big one: a $70 million jackpot and an astounding 25 Maxmillions prizes. The winning numbers were 03, 18, 26, 28, 37, 39, 40, and bonus 16, but no one won the top prize.

However, several lottery players came close, and five matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number to win the second prize. According to PlayNow, one winning ticket was sold in West Kelowna, BC, one in Western Canada, and three in Ontario. Each one will receive a $98,338.60 prize.

In addition, 61 people will split the third prize and receive $5,562.50.

Three Canadian lottery players are now millionaires after winning a Maxmillions prize. Two winning tickets were sold in Quebec, and one in Ontario’s Prince Edward/Hastings County area.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

“There are more winning chances for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 34 Maxmillions prizes,” states a release from OLG. “That’s an incredible $104 million in top prizing available for the next draw!”

Ontario couple Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk are the most recent Lotto Max jackpot winners.

The pair won $55 million in the June 14 draw after buying a ticket at a convenience store in Milton, Ontario. Read their full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.