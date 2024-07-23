There's a HUGE $115 million lottery prize pool to be won this week

Looking to try your luck in the lottery? There’s a massive combined jackpot to be won this week.

With no winners for the top prizes, the prize pool has been getting bigger and bigger over the past few weeks. In fact, the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, July 23, has an estimated $80 million in total prizes to be won — that includes a $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions prizes.

As for the Lotto 6/49, the Gold Ball prize is worth $30 million, and that’s on top of the $5 million Classic Draw jackpot in every draw. The next draw is set to take place on Wednesday, July 24.

One Canadian lottery player won a life-changing prize during the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, July 20. After matching all six winning numbers, they’re now $5 million richer. According to PlayNow, the lucky ticket was sold in Quebec.

Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk’s lives changed during the June 14 Lotto Max draw. The couple from Milton, Ontario, won a jackpot worth $55 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on June 15, when one lottery player won the $66 million Gold Ball prize. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.