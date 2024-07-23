"What would you say if we were millionaires?": Canadian besties retiring early after a big lottery win

Would you retire if you won the lottery? That’s precisely what a pair of best friends plan to do after winning big.

After seeing two of her friends win a massive prize, Chantal Arsenault persuaded her friend Manon Robichaud to play the lottery together.

Robichaud agreed and decided to take turns buying tickets: Arsenault would buy the lottery tickets every Saturday, while Robichaud would purchase the tickets every Wednesday.

The strategy eventually paid off for the pair from Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Québec, after just playing together for two draws.

Robichaud had purchased their ticket that week and was checking the results on her phone when she realized what she was looking at on her phone screen: that they had won the Extra top prize worth $1 million in the May 22 draw.

When she discovered they had just won a life-changing prize, Robichaud realized that her friend was still at work. So she patiently waited for her to get done before calling her to break the news by asking, “What would you say if we were millionaires?”

While claiming their windfall, the pair shared that the money would finally allow them to live out their dream of retiring earlier than planned.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dépanneur SL, located at 78 Boulevard Perron Ouest in Caplan. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

Montreal couple Chen Chen Zhang and Jung Eun Han also recently celebrated a $1 million win after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in the June 14 draw. They said they’ll use the money to pay off their mortgage and spoil themselves. Read their story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.