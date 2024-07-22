The Lotto Max prize pool grows with each draw as lottery players eagerly await a top prize winner.

It’s been a while since someone won the jackpot, and now the main prize has reached the game’s limit of $70 million. But that’s not the only prize available.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, July 23, the prize pool will amount to $80 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 10 Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

The recent draw, which occurred on Friday, July 19, still had big wins.

According to PlayNow, one lottery player who bought their ticket in Burnaby, BC, is now $244,036.60 richer after winning the second prize. There were also eight Maxmillions prizes to be won, and two people ended up splitting one Maxmillions prize, and each lottery player would receive $500,000. The winning tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on June 14, when a couple from Milton, Ontario, won the $55 million prize.

Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk discovered they had won the top prize the day after the draw.

“I didn’t know what I was seeing, so I called out for Laurene. I told her to pull out her phone and check the ticket herself,” said Hawk. “I was checking to see the number of winning tickets and said, ‘It can’t be!’ I didn’t know what to do.”

Shail said she thought he was playing a prank on her.

“I put on my glasses and thought, ‘This can’t be real! This can’t be happening to us!'” she said.

Now that they’re multimillionaires, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk can finally retire. The generous couple will also use their windfall to care for their loved ones.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.