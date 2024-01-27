Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? If so, make sure to dig into your pocket for that ticket and check the results.

The Lotto Max draw for the jackpot worth $29 million took place on Friday, January 26. The winning numbers were 07, 11, 21, 22, 24, 26, 35, and bonus number 32. But according to PlayNow, it wasn’t a lucky evening for lottery players.

No one matched the winning numbers for the top prize or the second prize. Thirty people came pretty close, though — after matching six of the seven numbers, they’ll each be getting a cheque for $5,439.90.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

As for the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000, no one matched the winning numbers 5, 11, 24, and 29. The same goes for the $1 million Encore prize, according to OLG, after there was no match for the winning number 1630673. However, two people did match six of the seven numbers, each netting themselves a $100,000 prize.

The last time someone won a huge prize was on January 16, when a lottery player in Western Canada won a life-changing $70 million.

At the time, the Lotto Max jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit, and there were also 10 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Before that, a family from Laurentides, Quebec, won a $50 million Lotto Max prize on December 15, 2023.

Nancy Gauthier, her mom, Jeannette Boisvert, and her mother’s spouse, Gilles Larouche, all worked for the same company and soon quit their jobs after their big win. They plan to use their winnings to buy a small farm. Read their story here.