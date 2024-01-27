Winner of $2M lottery prize to pay off mortgage and buy himself a new RV

A man from Newfoundland and Labrador is thanking his lucky stars after winning the top prize in a recent lottery draw.

James Dinn of Witless Bay was playing one of his new favourite games, Scratch’N Win, which was launched in September 2023.

He never imagined he would win the top prize but decided to give the 20x Supreme ticket a try to amp up his chances.

Talk about a mind-blowing start to 2024! Dinn ended up winning the $2 million top prize.

“I got home and when I looked at [the ticket], I said, ‘Did I just win the lottery?'” Dinn shared while picking up his giant cheque from Atlantic Lottery. “I had to call just to confirm it. I still don’t know if I believe it.”

The winner called Atlantic Lottery’s customer service, who confirmed that the life-changing amount of money would be his. Reality began to set in only after the reassurance, but Dinn still found the whole experience surreal.

He wanted to tell his mom about the windfall, even though he expected her to think it was a prank.

“She was pretty excited,” Dinn said. “She just said, ‘I hope it’s for real.'”

Now, he plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage, sort out some bills, invest, help out a few people in his life, and buy a brand-new RV to travel in.

“It feels good, but I can’t believe I’ve won it yet, really,” Dinn said. “Everyone dreams of winning the lottery.”

A full 1% of the prize money — a hefty $20,000 — will go to the retailer who sold Dinn the ticket.

Scratch’N Win still has five remaining top prizes if you want to try your luck.