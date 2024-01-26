Transport worker almost didn't buy big prize winning lottery ticket offered by store clerk

A lucky Canadian man made the right decision buying a Lightning Lotto ticket on what was just supposed to be a cold drink run.

Eric Neale of Mount Hope, Ontario, was struck by the Lightning Lotto jackpot in the first week of January.

He won the top prize of $144,840.30 in addition to $2 on another one of his Lightning Lotto selections, bringing his total winnings to 144,842.30!

The transportation worker says he’s been playing the lottery game since it launched over two years ago.

“I like the price point and potential payout,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 25-year-old says he wasn’t planning on stopping at the store when he purchased his lottery ticket, but decided last minute to stop for a cold drink.

“The clerk asked me if I wanted any lottery tickets. I said no at first, and then I quickly changed my mind,” said Neale.

“When I saw the Big Winner message appear on the screen, I thought maybe I won $5,000, but when I realized it was $144,000, I was numb with shock!”

Neale told his family about his win right away.

“My dad was thrilled for me, and my mom was in disbelief,” he said. “It’s been an emotional experience and I’m so grateful for this win. It gives me a wonderful opportunity.”

For now, his plans with the Lightning Lotto windfall are to pay some bills and set it aside.

You could experience the same shock. Someone in Canada won the Lotto Max second prize earlier this week, so make sure to check your lottery ticket!