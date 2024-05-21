Who wants to be a multimillionaire? Tonight's lottery jackpot hits $70 million

Weeks have passed without a top lottery winner, but if someone wins tonight’s lottery jackpot, it will be truly life-changing.

If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to buy a ticket.

The Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, May 21, and it’s a big one. The jackpot has reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. In addition to the massive top prize, there are now 10 Maxmillions to be won, each worth $1 million.

The last draw took place on Friday, May 17, and one lucky lottery player in Ontario became a millionaire after winning a Maxmillions prize. Although no one won the jackpot, four people ended up splitting the second prize, and each one will receive $65,727.20. One ticket was sold in Fort St. John, BC, one in Western Canada, and two winning tickets were sold in Quebec.

The last time anyone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on April 19, when a ticket sold in Ontario matched the seven winning numbers: 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, and 42. The winner is set for life after winning the $70 million jackpot.

The winner has yet to be announced, and according to OLG, the winning ticket was purchased in Toronto.

