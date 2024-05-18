Weekend winners: Three Canadian lottery players just become millionaires

Three Canadian lottery players will wake up to the news that they’ve just won a massive prize — and they’re not the only ones.

It’s been several weeks without a top prize winner, and the jackpot for the Lotto Max draw that took place on Friday, May 17, was worth $65 million. The winning numbers were 05, 13, 27, 28, 32, 45, 50, and bonus 44, and although no one matched all seven numbers, a couple of people came pretty close.

After matching six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, four people will split the second prize. As a result, they’ll each receive $65,727.20. According to PlayNow, one ticket was sold in Fort St. John, BC, one in Western Canada, and two winning tickets were sold in Quebec.

As for the Maxmillions prizes, there were eight Maxmillions prizes during the draw. Three people won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. It was a lucky night for Quebec lottery players because that’s where two of the winning tickets were purchased. The third one was sold in Ontario.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 19, 34, 85, and 99, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore winning number was 1120682, but no one won the $1 million prize.

Since no one won the main prize, the jackpot has reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. The draw is set to take place on Tuesday, May 21, and there are 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

