Several lottery players who were lucky in the recent draw will have an unforgettable Victoria Day long weekend.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, May 18, and the Gold Ball jackpot was worth $50 million. Someone won the White Ball prize after matching the number 67662091-01. As a result, whoever purchased the winning ticket from Quebec is now $1 million richer.

For the $5 million Classic Draw prize, no one had the winning numbers 27, 29, 32, 33, 35, 39, and bonus 18, but three people came pretty close.

They’ll split the second prize after matching five of the winning numbers and the bonus numbers. As a result, they’ll each receive $110,970.80. According to PlayNow, one of the winning tickets was sold in Western Canada, while the other two were sold in Ontario.

The Extra winning numbers were 9, 61, 86, and 99, but no one will take home the $500,000 prize. Similarly, no one matched the Encore number 7632463 to win the $1 million prize.

Since no one won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize, the jackpot is now worth $52 million. The next draw will take place on Wednesday, May 22.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.