Weekend winner: A Canadian lottery player is now $70 million richer

After several draws without a big winner, one very lucky Canadian lottery player will wake up to some jaw-dropping news.

Over the last two draws, the Lotto Max jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. There were also 13 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs. But after matching the winning numbers 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, 42, and bonus number 37, someone finally won the top prize.

“Check your Lotto Max tickets, Ontario, because many winning tickets were sold across the province from last night’s draw, including the $70 million jackpot-winning ticket!” reads a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“The winning jackpot ticket worth $70 million for the Friday, April 19, 2024, Lotto Max draw was sold in Toronto. The winner(s) will be revealed when they claim this life-changing windfall through the OLG Prize Centre.”

There are other lottery players in Ontario who’ll be celebrating this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Someone won a $1 million Maxmillions prize, and the winning ticket was sold in the Prince Edward/Hastings County area. Another $1 million Maxmillions ticket was purchased in Toronto.

As for the Lotto Max second prize, two lottery winners split the prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. The tickets were sold in Western Canada and Toronto; each winner is now $210,980.70 richer.

According to OLG, the last $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario was from the draw on February 20, 2024, and the ticket was sold in the Kawartha Lakes area.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 6, 26, 32, and 45, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The winning Encore number was 7571710, but no one won the $1 million prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.