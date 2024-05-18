For most lottery winners, a big windfall usually means buying a new house, but for one woman, it means no more housework.

Couple Wayne Munro and Jill Clausson-Munro of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, have played the same lottery numbers on every Lotto 6/49 ticket since 1986 (the game launched nationwide in 1982). Decades later, it finally paid off.

The pair purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 11 draw. At the time, the jackpot was worth $46 million.

Wayne recalls how they discovered their win in the middle of the night.

“I have a habit of waking up, and the first thing I do is check my lottery tickets because I always said I don’t want to have to go to work if I’m rich,” he said. “So I looked, and Jill’s numbers came up, so I hollered to her, and I said, ‘We’re rich!'”

The couple matched all six of the Lotto 6/49 Classic winning numbers 02, 10, 17, 18, 22, and 28, which meant that they were now $5 million richer.

While claiming their prize, Wayne shared that he already spent some of their windfall on a new truck. As for Jill, it looks like she’ll continue to keep their house cleaner in business.

“That’s it, that’s all I have planned,” she said with a laugh. “The first thing I thought of is that I do not ever have to clean this freaking house again.”

The win certainly means a more comfortable retirement for the pair.

Jill recently retired from her full-time job at the local hospital. And despite joking about not showing up for work after winning the lottery, Wayne said he doesn’t plan to retire yet. He said he would miss his co-workers and meeting new people.

According to Jill, the couple’s winning numbers have a personal meaning, and now they’re even more special. They also plan to keep playing Lotto 6/49 with the same numbers.

“I will always play those numbers, always. I played them for that long, 39 years,” she said. “I’m very, very, very happy. I feel relief. Just not having to worry about anything and knowing that our son is being taken care of. Just no worries.”

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased at Sobeys in New Glasgow, N.S. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.

