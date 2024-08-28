Mid-week winning numbers: Lottery numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you opted to try your luck in the recent draw, make sure to grab your ticket and check the latest lottery numbers.

The Lotto Max prize was a big one, with a $50 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 27, draw were 04, 17, 25, 38, 41, 46, 50, and bonus 14. However, according to PlayNow, no one matched the seven winning numbers to win the top prize. Similarly, no one will take home the second prize worth $205,002.20.

There were some winners, though.

The third prize will be split between 31 lottery players after they each got six of the seven winning numbers. Each of them will soon receive a cheque for $6,613.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million, but no one matched the winning numbers 1, 3, 6, 9, 13, 15, 17 and 13, 17, 28, 41, 43, 46, 48.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 15, 17, 69, and 89, but no one in BC will take home the $500,000. The Encore winning number was 5936012, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Friday, August 30. The jackpot now stands at $55 million, and there are four Maxmillions prizes to be won.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on August 20, when a lucky lottery player won $70 million after weeks without a winner. The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s highly anticipated draw were 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38, 39, and bonus number 33. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.