Transportation worker plans to help his kids with huge lottery win

Robert Carpenter has been playing the lottery for the past 30 years, and he finally hit the jackpot.

The transportation worker from Fort Erie decided to purchase two Crossword Delux tickets on a whim while he was filling up at a gas station.

“I headed to a nearby restaurant to grab a bite and play my tickets,” he said in a press release.

He scratched the first ticket and didn’t win anything, but on this second ticket, he managed to match quite a few words. He returned back to the gas station to verify his win.

As Carpenter checked his second ticket, the terminal froze, and he heard a jingle, confirming he had hit the jackpot.

“I was so happy, and my heart started pounding,” he recalled.

He called his wife immediately and asked if she was sitting down before he shared the good news.

“Then I told her I had won $250,000! It took her a moment to absorb what was happening,” he said. “She said her heart stopped.”

He added that his wife didn’t fully believe that he won until he got home.

With his big win, Carpenter said he wants to build a garage, help his kids, and invest for retirement.

“Winning feels great! It’s just fantastic,” he said. “It’s both joyful and overwhelming.”

Carpenter purchased his winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas+ on Garrison Road in Fort Erie.