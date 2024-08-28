Department of Justice Canada is hiring admin staff starting at $55,000 a year

Looking to get a job in the government sector? The Department of Justice Canada is currently hiring for several administrative positions nationwide.

Established in 1868, the Department of Justice ensures a fair and accessible justice system for Canadians. In addition to supporting the Minister in advising the Cabinet on legal matters, the department also provides legal advisory, litigation, and legislative services to government departments.

“The Department of Justice is a medium-sized department with around 5,000 employees,” reads the website.

“Roughly one-half of departmental staff are lawyers. The other half is made up of a broad range of professionals, including paralegals, social scientists, program managers, communications specialists, administrative services personnel, computer service professionals, and financial officers.”

The department currently has 50 administrative positions available, and employees have access to benefits, ongoing training, and flexible work arrangements. Read on to see if this sounds like the right fit for you.

Location

Vacancies are available in several Canadian cities: Calgary, Alberta; Edmonton, Alberta; Vancouver, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Iqaluit, Nunavut; Ottawa, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Gatineau, Québec; Montréal Island, Québec; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Salary

Salaries range from $55,543 to $60,130 and $54,878 to $61,379.

Who can apply

Canadian residents, citizens, and permanent residents abroad can apply for this role. However, veterans will be given preference.

Education

Education requirements vary depending on the position’s level.

Some roles require two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, and/or experience. Other roles require a secondary school diploma or a combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Requirements

The ideal candidate should be organized and be able to communicate effectively in writing. You’ll provide administrative or clerical services, such as organizing and storing information (in paper or digital form), data entry, and handling queries by phone or email. Other tasks include reception duties, scheduling appointments or meetings, or handling travel arrangements.

“These vacancies may require various language requirements, operational requirements, conditions of employment and/or work locations, which may or may not be listed in this job advertisement,” reads the post.

How to apply

The application deadline is March 16, 2025, and you can submit your application here.

