Mid-week win: Someone in Canada finally won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

After several weeks of waiting with bated breath, a lottery player in Canada has finally won the massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s highly anticipated draw were 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38, 39, and bonus number 33.

Someone in Ontario matched all seven numbers and will take home the $70 million windfall.

If you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 MILLION + est. 44 MAXMILLIONS, you could indulge in mouthwatering delicacies from around the world! 🍽️🌍 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/Nf3pkwhl1K — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) August 19, 2024

According to OLG, the multimillion-dollar Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario’s Timiskaming/Cochrane area. If you live there, make sure to check your tickets!

Fortunately, the wins don’t stop there.

While no one won the $349,836.60 Lotto Max second prize, 14 players became new Maxmillionaires nationwide.

Seven Ontario lottery players from Mississauga, Ottawa, Toronto, and Unionville beat the odds to win $1 million each.

Encore tickets worth $100,000 were also sold in Kingston and Ottawa.

Two people from Quebec and two from BC also became millionaires. If you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Victoria or Delta, don’t forget to check it!

Last but certainly not least, five lottery players from Western Canada are also taking home Maxmillions.

If you bought a ticket in Alberta, Calgary, and Regina, you should check it right away.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

1 3 13 16 18 21 38 $1,000,000.00 1 Quebec

1 6 10 11 29 35 37 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

1 10 12 31 36 38 46 $1,000,000.00 1 Victoria

1 10 13 34 36 43 49 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

2 3 5 6 16 21 38 $1,000,000.00 1 Alberta

2 18 19 22 30 39 41 $333,333.40 1 Calgary, 1 Regina, 1 Ontario

3 7 16 21 22 26 40 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

4 5 17 18 28 41 43 $1,000,000.00 1 Quebec

4 7 24 27 28 45 49 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

4 15 20 25 29 42 43 $500,000.00 2 Alberta

5 23 30 35 38 40 44 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

6 14 17 26 42 48 50 $1,000,000.00 1 Ontario

8 11 25 29 35 36 47 $1,000,000.00 1 Delta

12 17 20 23 29 30 48 $1,000,000.00 1 Alberta

If luck wasn’t on your side this time, the next Lotto Max draw is on Friday, August 23, with a jackpot of $40 million.

There’s also a Lotto 6/49 draw happening tonight with a jackpot of $46 million.

It is worth checking your tickets from the weekend as well. A couple of Canadian lottery players won big after the Saturday Lotto 6/49 draw, and 10 became millionaires after last Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.