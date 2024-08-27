Several lottery players now have extra cash in the bank after two tickets matched the winning numbers of a recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on July 17, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $26 million at the time. Although no one won the top prize, two tickets matched the winning numbers for the second prize, worth $216,427.

As a result, each ticket was worth $108,213.50. According to OLG, both tickets were sold in Ontario. Here are the lucky winners.

Paul and Lynn Jackson

For Paul Jackson, winning the lottery is the second time he’s been this fortunate in life: the first, he says, was when he met his partner Lynn.

The couple has been playing the lottery together for decades since Lotto 6/49 was launched in the ’80s. The Sudbury, Ontario, residents said they play a mix of Quick Picks and their own numbers.

“We were sitting in our living room when I asked Lynn if she wanted to check our tickets on the OLG app,” Paul recalled.

So Lynn scanned their ticket and saw ‘Big Winner’ on the phone screen.

“I asked him, ‘Were these our numbers or a Quick Pick?'” Lyn said. “Paul confirmed they were our numbers, and I showed him the screen. It was an unbelievable moment.”

The couple matched the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 second prize, netting themselves $108,213.50 — the other half of the second prize.

Lynn was overcome with emotion when she saw their cheque while at the OLG Prize Centre to claim their windfall.

“This win is such a bright spot for us,” she said, looking at Paul.

Paul added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better lottery and life partner.” Their win was even more meaningful for Lynn because they used their own numbers.

She said that they plan to use their prize to pay some bills and enjoy a little vacation together.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Barry Downe Road in Sudbury.

Sharon Lessor and Robert Martin

Playing the lottery together paid off for Sharon Lessor and Robert Martin. The Burlington, Ontario, residents split a $3 Lotto 6/49 ticket to try their luck in the draw.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers for the July 17 draw were 11, 13, 25, 28, 34, 42, and bonus 44, and Lessor and Martin matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. After splitting the second prize with the Jacksons, the pair now have an extra $108,213.50 to put toward their dreams.

Lessor and Martin purchased their ticket at For Your Convenience on Mountainside Drive in Burlington.