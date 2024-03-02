After a multimillion-dollar lottery win, one Canadian lottery player plans to celebrate his good fortune in a truly unforgettable way.

Montréal resident Dominador Games had been running errands when he stopped at the Boni Soir convenience store at 6201 Boulevard Décarie. While there, he bought a Double Jeu 49 package, which costs $4 per play and allows lottery players to simultaneously play the Lotto 6/49 and Québec 49.

When he got home, he left his purchases and ticket on the table and left for work.

When he checked the results of the Québec 49 draw, he recalled that the winning numbers looked somewhat familiar. So he immediately checked his pocket for his ticket only to realize it wasn’t there.

Luckily, he found his ticket when he returned home and used the app to check it. There was a reason why the winning numbers looked so familiar: he had matched the winning numbers in the February 7 Québec 49 draw and had won the top prize worth $2 million.

And it’s not his first lottery win — Games was a contestant in the Loto-Québec YouTube series Roue de fortune chez vous! where he won $25,000.

Excited, he shared the news with his wife and son. Now that he’s $2 million richer, Games said he’ll invest the money.

In the 2019 video, he shared that his father and siblings are in the Philippines, where the family owns a farm where they grow corn and rice. This time, to celebrate, he plans to surprise his family in the Philippines with a visit, which will undoubtedly be a memorable reunion.

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $20,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.