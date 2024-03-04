Time's ticking: Winner has just weeks left to claim $64 million lottery prize

Ever dreamed of winning the lottery? That dream just became a reality for someone, but it’s possible that they don’t even know it yet.

According to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC), a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was sold in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, last year. And it was a big one: a Gold Ball prize worth $64 million, the largest lottery prize ever won in Atlantic Canada.

However, until now, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

“To date, no one has contacted Atlantic Lottery with the winning ticket, meaning the potential winner is still somewhere out there,” reads a release from the ALC.

Winners have a year to claim the prize, and the deadline to claim the prize is fast approaching.

“The Lotto 6/49 $64 million winning ticket is set to expire on April 15, 2024,” states the caption of an ALC Instagram post. “If you believe you may have the winning ticket, be sure to contact our customer care centre before plans for a big celebration spoil.”

According to the ALC, it’s “working to raise awareness” about the outstanding prize to remind players to check their tickets.

A lot of effort goes into tracking lotto winners, according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Spokesperson Tony Bitonti.

He said that often, people stuff their tickets in their jacket pockets, where they remain forgotten as the weather changes. Other popular places for forgotten tickets include glove compartments or junk drawers.

In one instance, security technology was undoubtedly a huge help when someone in Ontario had won $50 million but still hadn’t come forward almost a year later.

Lottery investigators secured footage from the Shoppers Drug Mart where the ticket had been purchased. The winner also used a credit card and a loyalty card.

The winner — a woman who lived in Hamilton, Ontario — no longer had her ticket, but they matched her purse and jacket in the CCTV footage and gave her the prize.

However, finding the winner is an even bigger challenge in some cases, especially if the ticket was paid for in cash or sold at small mom-and-pop shops where security footage resets.

So what happens if the ticket remains unclaimed?

“If the ticket does expire on April 15, 2024, and no one has claimed the prize, the prize money will go into the unclaimed prize fund and will be redistributed to players in the form of future prizes,” states the ALC.

