Canadian lotto winner set for retirement after winning massive prize

For the wife of a Canadian lotto winner, seeing is believing when it comes to a huge lottery prize.

Firouz Nematyfar of Vancouver, BC, recently won Set for Life’s top prize of $675,000, though his wife was initially skeptical when he called to share the good news.

“I called my wife at work,” Nematyfar explained. “She said, ‘You are crazy!’ She does not believe it until she sees the cheque.”

The Lower Mainland resident, who purchased and validated his ticket at the Shell station on 41st Avenue and Knight Street in Vancouver, was also in disbelief at first.

“I scratched three cash symbols and could not believe it. I went to check the ticket and went to the staff member, who told me I won.”

Nematyfar shared that he plans on travelling and completing renovations on his home.

When asked how it feels to win the top prize of Set for Life, he added, “I am happy and thankful. This will be a relief for retirement.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.