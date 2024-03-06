Sorry Canadian spring breakers — Miami Beach is "breaking up" with you

Spring break crowd clustered around a yellow lifeguard stand on South Beach in Miami in March 2016. (Angela N Perryman/Shutterstock)

If you have spring break plans in Miami this year, we need to talk. Unfortunately, the coastal city is “breaking up” with you.

The government of Florida announced its decision to part ways with the spring break crowd in a new, tongue-in-cheek ad campaign.

Titled “Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break,” the campaign introduces new safety measures for one of the city’s busiest tourist seasons.

“This isn’t working anymore. And it’s not us — it’s you,” says a video PSA for the campaign. “We just want different things. Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, hitting up a spa or checking out a new restaurant. You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws.”

The video goes on to remind people what happened last March, which included a shooting and a busy season for police with 488 arrests, 105 impounded firearms and 7,190 traffic citations between February 27 and March 27.

With all of these red flags, it’s no surprise that Miami Beach is breaking up with spring breakers.

The City is also implementing a number of mandatory safety measures, including:

Curfews

Security searches

Bag checks at beach access points

Early beach entrance closures

DUI checkpoints

Road closures

Arrests for drug possession and violence

Good luck booking an Airbnb. According to the city, short-term rentals from Airbnb and VRBO booked for a time period of less than six months and one day are illegal.

“Fines range from $1,000 per day/per violation for the first violation to $5,000 per day/per violation for repeat violations,” reads the campaign.

If you’re a Canadian spring breaker looking for a different scene, there are plenty of other amazing travel destinations to choose from.

If Miami is your go-to beach destination, the PSA video says you could still have a chance.

“Maybe we can talk when you’re done with your spring break phase.”