Weekend winners: Two Canadian lottery players split second prize

Several Canadian lottery players will be waking up to some welcome news after winning big in the recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, July 6, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $20 million. Although no one won the main prize, someone did match the winning number 35999089-01, netting themselves a White Ball prize worth $1 million. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw prize were 05, 06, 08, 16, 18, 38, and bonus 30. However, no one won the $5 million prize.

But two people matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, they’ll split the Classic Draw second prize, with each of them walking away with $78,261.10. Both lucky tickets were purchased in Ontario.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra winning numbers were 1, 31, 47, and 95, but no one won the $500,000 prize. No one matched the winning Encore number 8589020 to win the $1 million prize.

James Jutzi won the $66 million Lotto 6/49 prize in the June 15 draw after matching the Gold Ball number 25057749-01.

After discovering the massive windfall, the Calgary, Alberta man decided the first person he had to tell was his boss.

“He thought I was lying,” Jutzi laughed. “He asked if I could come into work. I said: ‘No.'” “I’ve been working as a handyman since I was a kid. When I found out I’d won, I said, ‘That’s it! No more work!’” Read the full story here.

There’s now a $22 million Gold Ball jackpot in the next Lotto 6/49 draw set for Wednesday, July 10.

