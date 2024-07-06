The recent lottery draw offered a pretty big jackpot, so grab your ticket and check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, July 5, and the jackpot was worth a massive $40 million. According to PlayNow, the numbers were 02, 06, 14, 19, 25, 27, 44, and bonus 32. However, no one matched the seven winning numbers.

Likewise, there were no winners for the Lotto Max second prize, which was worth $177,888.50. However, after they matched six of the seven winning numbers, 45 people will split the third prize, and each will receive $3,953.10.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max Extra prize were 13, 18, 60, and 92, but no one won the $500,000 prize. According to OLG, the Encore winning number was 6000056. However, no one won the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, July 9. The jackpot is now worth $50 million, and there are two Maxmillions prizes to be won.

Speaking of life-changing prizes, Patricia Warden recently claimed hers after winning the $70 million jackpot in the May 31 Lotto Max draw.

The 49-year-old from Ottawa shared that she was a teen mom, was diagnosed with cancer as a young adult, and battled drug addiction.

Warden, who recently retired from a home disaster restoration company, wants to buy a home for her family and ensure that her winnings go towards helping others.

“Our multi-generational household has a wonderful dynamic, and I want to find a house that will accommodate all of our needs,” she explained.

Warden has a lot of charitable causes close to her heart that she wants to donate to and help others struggling with addiction.

“I was blessed to have the love and support of my mom to get and stay sober, and I feel compelled to try to support others who want to do the same for themselves,” she said.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.