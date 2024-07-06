An internal memo shared with CTV staff reveals that the network is making more changes.

The memo, shared internally in newsrooms, states that the network is introducing a “centralized writing service.”

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative stated, “The new CTV News Centralized Writing Service is being created to expand and improve content creation by more effectively utilizing our resources.”

They added, “We can confirm there will be no impact to staffing levels.”

Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, recently announced upcoming layoffs as part of its ongoing restructuring plan.

In a statement released on June 27, Unifor, the union representing over 10,000 media workers nationwide, said Bell had given notice to nearly 50 members.

Unifor said it was informed that 49 unionized positions could be impacted in a move that plans to relocate downtown Toronto news stations CP24, BNN, and NewsTalk 1010 to Agincourt, Ontario.

“The company plans on consolidating these stations with its existing CTV Toronto, CTV News Channel, and CTV National News,” stated Unifor.

According to the union, the cuts impact production workers, ENG editors and supervisors, media services coordinators and technicians, graphic artists, and AV techs, among others.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Bell Media confirmed the reduction of 43 technicians.

“Bell announced in February a restructuring at all levels of the company and in all business sectors,” stated a Bell Media spokesperson. “Since then, Bell has been working with its unions on the implications for our unionized workforce.”

The company said that no departures will occur until the period between August 30 to September 27.

The company added that it would be providing training and would be “offering voluntary severance packages and eliminating vacant positions wherever possible to mitigate the impact on our team members.”

Unifor National President Lana Payne said the cuts are “yet another blow to journalism and democracy.”