"F**king joke": Ticketmaster crashes during Live Nation $25 concert sale

Canadians trying to take advantage of the Live Nation Concert Week deal are struggling with technical issues on Ticketmaster.

The entertainment company is celebrating the 10th year of its annual Concert Week, which is when fans in Canada and the US can buy $25 tickets to their fave concert or comedy show.

This year, Canadian concertgoers could cop cheap tickets to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

However, many customers were met with Ticketmaster crashing Wednesday morning as they tried to secure their seats.

“Of course [Ticketmaster] crashes when running this Live Nation Concert Week deal,” reads one post on X.

Of course @Ticketmaster crashes when running this Live Nation Concert Week deal. — duckduckGRAYduck (@moondomash) May 8, 2024

Many were triggered, having experienced these problems for past concerts.

“It’s amazing how, after so many debacles, [Ticketmaster] still can’t get their sh&t together. In the queue, my turn to buy tickets and… PAGE NOT FOUND. To the back of the line with you! F**king joke,” added another frustrated customer.

It’s amazing how, after so many debacles, @Ticketmaster still can’t get their sh&t together. In the queue, my turn to buy tickets and… PAGE NOT FOUND. To the back of the line with you! F*cking joke. — Sara : The Rom Com Catalog (@itwaslikemagic1) May 8, 2024

Daily Hive chose a random artist eligible for the Live Nation $25 concert sale to check if Ticketmaster would load.

We received this message too.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, as of 10:15 am ET, there have been over 660 reports about Ticketmaster.

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation and Ticketmaster for comment on the reported crashes.

Ticketmaster Fan Support has replied to one person on X, saying it is “working quickly to resolve” the issue.

Apologies, our teams are currently sorting out what the issue is and are working quickly to resolve it. We will keep you updated as soon as its available and working again. -NG — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) May 8, 2024

In the meantime, fans are coping the only way they know how — through memes.

me @ myself for trying to get tickets for live nation concert week pic.twitter.com/tOQd880ZVv — joey 𐙚 ‧₊˚ (@adorechenford) May 8, 2024

Me refreshing my webpages a bajillion times trying to secure these concert week tickets 😭 Live Nation, you will crumble!!!! pic.twitter.com/A9bHACRjYI — Wanja the Multifaceted Storyteller (@wanjanjama) May 7, 2024

Were you able to get Live Nation Concert Week tickets? Let us know in the comments.